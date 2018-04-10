Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,500 Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BXMT shares. JPMorgan Chase lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

NYSE BXMT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $31.36. The company had a trading volume of 529,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,785. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,403.79, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 53.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.97 million. research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.36%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes. The Company originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The Company’s business is focused on originating or acquiring senior, floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets primarily in the office, lodging, retail, residential and industrial sectors.

