DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (MC)

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (EPA:MC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

MC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase set a €275.00 ($339.51) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs set a €277.00 ($341.98) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays set a €255.00 ($314.81) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($327.16) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS set a €285.00 ($351.85) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €270.06 ($333.41).

MC stock traded up €0.15 ($0.19) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €247.50 ($305.56). The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,386. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($241.30) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($321.67).

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Company Profile

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a luxury goods company. Its business activities are divided into various business groups, including Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective retailing and Other activities. The Company has approximately 70 brands and over 3,950 stores around the world.

