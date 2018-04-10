e-Gulden (EFL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,713.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $3,713.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.50 or 0.01681460 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008135 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007943 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00017625 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002485 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,703,494 coins and its circulating supply is 16,577,657 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.