Eyes Lips Face (ELF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Eyes Lips Face (NYSE:ELF) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ELF. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Eyes Lips Face in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase set a $18.00 price objective on Eyes Lips Face and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eyes Lips Face from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eyes Lips Face from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eyes Lips Face from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eyes Lips Face presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.18.

NYSE:ELF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.90. 325,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,285. Eyes Lips Face has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.55, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Eyes Lips Face (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Eyes Lips Face had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $81.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.70 million. equities analysts forecast that Eyes Lips Face will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 9,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $195,833.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Eyes Lips Face by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,749,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,352,000 after acquiring an additional 277,000 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eyes Lips Face by 22.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 316,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eyes Lips Face during the third quarter worth approximately $20,359,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its stake in Eyes Lips Face by 12.6% during the third quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 473,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 52,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Eyes Lips Face by 320.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 417,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 318,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

