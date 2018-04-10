HSBC Analysts Give E.ON (EOAN) a €10.20 Price Target

HSBC set a €10.20 ($12.59) target price on E.ON (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EOAN. Bank of America set a €12.30 ($15.19) price objective on shares of E.ON and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase set a €11.00 ($13.58) price target on shares of E.ON and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.50 ($12.96) price target on shares of E.ON and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.60) price objective on shares of E.ON and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €10.90 ($13.46) price objective on shares of E.ON and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €10.38 ($12.82).

Shares of E.ON stock traded down €0.07 ($0.09) on Monday, reaching €8.91 ($11.00). 13,562,350 shares of the stock were exchanged. E.ON has a one year low of €6.70 ($8.27) and a one year high of €10.80 ($13.33).

About E.ON

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

