E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) have trended positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. E-Trade earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.4763331396901 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

ETFC stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,202,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,795. The firm has a market cap of $14,646.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. E-Trade has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $58.49.

E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.03 million. E-Trade had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 25.95%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. analysts forecast that E-Trade will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of E-Trade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS upgraded shares of E-Trade from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of E-Trade to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of E-Trade from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of E-Trade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.24.

In other news, Chairman Rodger A. Lawson sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $200,163.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 96,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,383.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Simonich sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $407,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,579 shares of company stock worth $12,040,724. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

