EA Coin (EAG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $111,885.00

EA Coin (CURRENCY:EAG) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. One EA Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and Stocks.Exchange. EA Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $111,885.00 worth of EA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EA Coin has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002915 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00762298 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014616 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00039608 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00176002 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00063930 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

EA Coin Coin Profile

EA Coin’s total supply is 75,206,327 coins. EA Coin’s official website is www.eacoin.io.

EA Coin Coin Trading

EA Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is not currently possible to purchase EA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EA Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

