Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $4.75 on Monday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.34 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 18.50%. research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5,708.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 33,794 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/eagle-bulk-shipping-egle-upgraded-by-valuengine-to-hold-updated.html.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of a range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. The Company operates in the Handymax sector of the dry bulk industry, with particular emphasis on the Supramax class of vessels.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.