Eagle Materials (EXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on May 11th

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Friday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th.

Eagle Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eagle Materials to earn $6.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $98.37 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,849.85, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

WARNING: “Eagle Materials (EXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on May 11th” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/eagle-materials-exp-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-10-on-may-11th.html.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc produces and sells construction products and building materials for use in residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure construction in the United States. It also produces materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.