Eagle Point Credit Co to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th.

ECC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.74. 28,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,700. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $356.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.19.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 47.68% and a return on equity of 10.46%. research analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ECC shares. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Point Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Point Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation. The Company primarily invests in equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) that are collateralized by a portfolio consisting primarily of the below investment grade United States senior secured loans.

