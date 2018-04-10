Eagle Point Credit (ECC) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.07

Media stories about Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eagle Point Credit earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 45.2749486310981 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Point Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Point Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

ECC stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.63. 146,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,747. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 47.68% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. equities analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.66%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation. The Company primarily invests in equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) that are collateralized by a portfolio consisting primarily of the below investment grade United States senior secured loans.

