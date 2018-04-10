EarthCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (EAC)

EarthCoin (CURRENCY:EAC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, EarthCoin has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One EarthCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including AEX and CoinEgg. EarthCoin has a market cap of $8.11 million and approximately $0.00 worth of EarthCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.01668710 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007722 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00017588 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00026993 BTC.

EarthCoin Coin Profile

EarthCoin (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2013. EarthCoin’s total supply is 11,862,544,898 coins. The Reddit community for EarthCoin is /r/Earthcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EarthCoin is getearthcoin.com. EarthCoin’s official Twitter account is @getearthcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EarthCoin uses scrypt as a proof of work scheme and is a scrypt coin descendant of Litecoin, Holders can send Earthcoin to anyone in the world – in 10 seconds – without having to worry about banks and borders, it uses a 365 day period & starts with 10,000 coins p/block & it varies in a sine curve with amplitude of 2,000 with a period of one year (like the Earth moving around the Sun). Then a new minimum of 8000 coins per block at about 9 months. “

EarthCoin Coin Trading

EarthCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and AEX. It is not currently possible to buy EarthCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EarthCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EarthCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

