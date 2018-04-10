The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Easterly Government Properties worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Alison M. Bernard bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,894.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 17th.

DEA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.81. 376,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.56, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.47. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $22.32.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $36.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.83 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 0.54%. research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

