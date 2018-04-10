Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.21

News stories about Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eastman Chemical earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.4575662479982 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.27.

EMN traded up $3.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.28. 685,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $14,704.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $76.11 and a 1 year high of $112.45.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 15.44%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.43%.

In related news, SVP David A. Golden sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $906,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,469.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.26, for a total value of $5,404,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,928,495.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,935 shares of company stock valued at $14,241,099. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.21” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/eastman-chemical-emn-receiving-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-shows-updated-updated.html.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.