Comparing Eaton (ETN) & ESCO Technologies (ESE)

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) and ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Eaton has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESCO Technologies has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eaton and ESCO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton 14.60% 12.84% 6.53% ESCO Technologies 10.89% 8.20% 4.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.9% of Eaton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of ESCO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Eaton shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of ESCO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Eaton and ESCO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton 0 8 7 0 2.47 ESCO Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

Eaton presently has a consensus price target of $86.58, suggesting a potential upside of 14.03%. ESCO Technologies has a consensus price target of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.16%. Given ESCO Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ESCO Technologies is more favorable than Eaton.

Dividends

Eaton pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. ESCO Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eaton pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eaton has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Eaton is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eaton and ESCO Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton $20.40 billion 1.64 $2.99 billion $4.65 16.33 ESCO Technologies $685.74 million 2.15 $53.70 million N/A N/A

Eaton has higher revenue and earnings than ESCO Technologies.

Summary

Eaton beats ESCO Technologies on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. The company's Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution equipment, power reliability equipment, and services. Its Hydraulics segment offers various power products, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, filtration systems solutions, industrial drum and disc brakes, and golf grips. The company's Aerospace segment provides hydraulic power generation systems, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, and fuel systems for commercial and military use. Its Vehicle segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies drivetrain and powertrain systems, and critical components, including transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors, and conveyance products. The company serves industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, information technology, renewable energy, marine, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, forestry, material handling, truck and bus, machine tools, molding, primary metals, and power generation markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers of heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, SUVs, CUVs, passenger cars, and agricultural equipment. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESCO) is a producer of engineered products and systems sold to customers for utility, industrial, aerospace and commercial applications. The Company operates through four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG) and Technical Packaging. The filtration segment’s activities are managed by its subsidiaries, Crissair, Inc. (Crissair), PTI Technologies Inc. (PTI), VACCO Industries (VACCO) and Westland Technologies Inc. (Westland). The Test segment activities are managed by its subsidiaries, Beijing Lindgren ElectronMagnetic Technology Co., Ltd., ETS-Lindgren Inc. and ETS-Lindgren OY. The USG segment activities are managed by its subsidiaries, including Doble Engineering Company, Doble PowerTest Ltd and Doble TransiNor AS. The technical packaging activities are managed by its subsidiaries, Thermoform Engineered Quality LLC (TEQ), Plastique Limited and Plastique Sp. z o.o.

