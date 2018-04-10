Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (EFF) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.21

Media coverage about Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.2847514499263 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE EFF traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,591. Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

In other Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund news, President Scott H. Page acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $81,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return, with an emphasis on income. Its secondary objective is preservation of capital. The Fund invests primarily in below investment grade floating-rate loans.

