Citigroup (NYSE:C) Position Trimmed by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,421,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,934 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.06% of Citigroup worth $105,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the second quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.1% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.51. 16,088,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,814,627. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $176,306.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Nomura upped their target price on Citigroup to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo set a $95.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.69.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

