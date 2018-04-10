Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0479 per share on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock remained flat at $$11.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 45,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,171. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax, including alternative minimum tax, and, in state specific funds, taxes in its specified state. The Fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by municipalities.

