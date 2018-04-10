Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 46.5403350396968 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of EVN opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $13.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a $0.0541 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust intends to make monthly distributions of net investment income to common shareholders, after payment of any dividends on any outstanding Auction Preferred Shares (APS) and Institutional MuniFund Term Preferred (iMTP) Shares.

