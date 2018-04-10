Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (EVP)

Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:EVP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0421 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th.

Shares of EVP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.51. 708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181. Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $12.66.

Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Company Profile

Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and taxes in its specified state. The Trust invests primarily in debt securities issued by California municipalities, Massachusetts municipalities, Michigan municipalities and New Jersey municipalities.

