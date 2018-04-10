Eaton Vance Short Duration Div (NYSE:EVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Short Duration Div (NYSE:EVG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0765 per share on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th.

Shares of EVG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,285. Eaton Vance Short Duration Div has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64.

In other Eaton Vance Short Duration Div news, insider Scott H. Page acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $137,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Div Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of seeking capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal.

