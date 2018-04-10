eBay (EBAY) Given a $45.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) received a $45.00 target price from JPMorgan Chase in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EBAY. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on eBay from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS set a $44.00 target price on eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on eBay and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.46.

EBAY stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $39.30. 681,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,451,955. eBay has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $38,847.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. eBay had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 25,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $1,106,737.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joo Man Park sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $210,107.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,202 shares of company stock valued at $16,971,727 in the last ninety days. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company connects buyers and sellers around the world. Its platforms enable sellers around the world to organize and offer their inventory for sale, and buyers to find and purchase it.

