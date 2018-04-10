eBay (EBAY) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.09

Headlines about eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. eBay earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the e-commerce company an impact score of 44.660376962947 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on eBay and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Saturday, December 30th. SunTrust Banks raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 price objective on eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

eBay stock opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. eBay has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38,847.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that eBay will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Scott F. Schenkel sold 131,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $5,680,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Devin Wenig sold 134,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $5,729,296.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 642,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,410,267.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 393,202 shares of company stock worth $16,971,727. Corporate insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/ebay-ebay-given-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-09-updated-updated-updated.html.

About eBay

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company connects buyers and sellers around the world. Its platforms enable sellers around the world to organize and offer their inventory for sale, and buyers to find and purchase it.

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.