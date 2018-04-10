eBIT (EBIT) Price Hits $0.0042 on Exchanges

eBIT (CURRENCY:EBIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last seven days, eBIT has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. eBIT has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of eBIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBIT token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00754123 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014653 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00039364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00177101 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00064374 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About eBIT

eBIT’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. eBIT’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. eBIT’s official Twitter account is @ebit_tokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. eBIT’s official website is www.ebit.trade.

Buying and Selling eBIT

eBIT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to buy eBIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBIT must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

