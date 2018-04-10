eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) One Day Trading Volume Hits $846,062.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 49.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 71.3% higher against the US dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and $846,062.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.51 or 0.01692600 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007769 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007827 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00017150 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00021111 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 80,828,160 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun.

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

