Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $12.40 Million Position in Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its stake in Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,165,487 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 156,218 shares during the quarter. Eclipse Resources comprises approximately 5.2% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 1.97% of Eclipse Resources worth $12,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Eclipse Resources by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eclipse Resources by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Eclipse Resources by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,304 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 24,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eclipse Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,891 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 31,091 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Eclipse Resources by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 32,583 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ECR shares. Johnson Rice raised Eclipse Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp set a $3.00 price objective on Eclipse Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Eclipse Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank set a $4.00 price objective on Eclipse Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eclipse Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

In other news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii acquired 37,823,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $92,289,574.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Oleg E. Tolmachev sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 594,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,362.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECR traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.32. 945,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Eclipse Resources has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $389.28, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 2.83.

Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Eclipse Resources had a net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Eclipse Resources will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eclipse Resources

Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. As of December 31, 2017, it had an acreage position approximately covering an area of 203,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio.

