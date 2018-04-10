Eclipse Resources (ECR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Eclipse Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. Eclipse Resources Corporation is headquartered in State College, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp set a $3.00 price target on shares of Eclipse Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Eclipse Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Eclipse Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Eclipse Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

NYSE:ECR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. 945,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Eclipse Resources has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $389.28, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 2.83.

Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Eclipse Resources had a net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Eclipse Resources will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eclipse Resources news, COO Oleg E. Tolmachev sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 594,051 shares in the company, valued at $962,362.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii acquired 37,823,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $92,289,574.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECR. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Eclipse Resources during the third quarter valued at $101,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Eclipse Resources by 120.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,304 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 24,754 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Eclipse Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Eclipse Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eclipse Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Eclipse Resources Company Profile

Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. As of December 31, 2017, it had an acreage position approximately covering an area of 203,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio.

