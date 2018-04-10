Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2,267.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,016 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $15,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 83,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,882,000 after buying an additional 76,237 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

ECL opened at $140.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $141.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40,376.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 694,343 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.10 per share, with a total value of $91,722,710.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 442,519 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,563,057.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,848,529 shares of company stock worth $248,579,565. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s cleaning and sanitizing programs and products, pest elimination services and equipment maintenance and repair services support customers in the foodservice, food and beverage processing, hospitality, healthcare, government and education, retail, textile care and commercial facilities management sectors in over 170 countries.

