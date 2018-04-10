Edgeless Price Tops $0.56 on Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00008254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoDerivatives, EtherDelta, HitBTC and Coinrail. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $45.72 million and $1.10 million worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002950 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00747525 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00179898 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00039190 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00062936 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless’ launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,046,297 tokens. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offers users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Liqui, Tidex, EtherDelta, HitBTC, Bittrex and CryptoDerivatives. It is not presently possible to purchase Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

