Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Position in Honeywell (HON)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Honeywell (NYSE:HON) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the quarter. Honeywell accounts for approximately 1.7% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,575,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,296,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,530,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,918,100,000 after acquiring an additional 207,142 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Honeywell by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,880,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $748,439,000 after acquiring an additional 193,523 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,712,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,969,000 after acquiring an additional 317,562 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Honeywell by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,747,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,113,000 after acquiring an additional 65,883 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,671. The firm has a market cap of $107,340.77, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. Honeywell has a one year low of $122.40 and a one year high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Honeywell had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Honeywell will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of Honeywell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total transaction of $426,291.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,899.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $448,440.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Honeywell from $117.12 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS assumed coverage on Honeywell in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group raised their price target on Honeywell from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

About Honeywell

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

