Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.64.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $47.68 on Monday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $46.04 and a 1 year high of $78.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,582.71, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $468.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.63 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, CEO David P. Hatfield bought 3,969 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.38 per share, with a total value of $199,958.22. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,025.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony J. Bender acquired 1,050 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,021 shares of company stock worth $511,551. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

