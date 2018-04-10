Editas Medicine (EDIT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Editas Medicine earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.0135843483706 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $32.41. 1,337,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,497.50, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 3.57. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 9.05.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 876.49%. The company’s revenue was up 311.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

EDIT has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

In other news, insider Katrine Bosley sold 3,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $117,764.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,364,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,137,125.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $236,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $236,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,471 shares of company stock worth $4,546,487 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

