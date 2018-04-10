EDUCare (EKT) Trading Down 6.4% This Week

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 5:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last week, EDUCare has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $19.32 million and approximately $12.37 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDUCare token can currently be purchased for about $0.0552 or 0.00000819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002958 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00747569 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014524 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00178628 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00039492 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00060321 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io.

Buying and Selling EDUCare

EDUCare can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is not currently possible to buy EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

