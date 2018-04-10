EDUCare Price Tops $0.0558 (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last week, EDUCare has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One EDUCare token can now be bought for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EDUCare has a market capitalization of $19.51 million and approximately $12.26 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002912 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00770545 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014612 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00040949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00174680 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00064183 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

EDUCare Token Profile

EDUCare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin.

Buying and Selling EDUCare

EDUCare can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is not currently possible to purchase EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

