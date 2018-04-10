eGain (EGAN) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.08

News headlines about eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. eGain earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.4981528729812 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on eGain in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eGain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ EGAN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. 51,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,822. eGain has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $219.64, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.64.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that eGain will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $58,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $198,750 over the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eGain

eGain Corporation (eGain) provides cloud-based and on-site customer engagement software solutions. The Company optimizes service processes across the Web, social and phone channels. The Company’s solutions help business to consumer (B2C) businesses to operationalize digital customer engagement strategies.

