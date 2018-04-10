Egdon Resources (LON:EDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at VSA Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Egdon Resources stock opened at GBX 5.70 ($0.08) on Tuesday. Egdon Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 10.55 ($0.15).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Egdon Resources (EDR) Given “Buy” Rating at VSA Capital” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/egdon-resources-edr-rating-reiterated-by-vsa-capital-updated.html.

Egdon Resources Company Profile

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 43 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

Receive News & Ratings for Egdon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Egdon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.