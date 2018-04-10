EGO Market Capitalization Achieves $39,832.00 (EGO)

EGO (CURRENCY:EGO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. EGO has a market cap of $39,832.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of EGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EGO coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EGO has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00171602 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00018994 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000143 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000422 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000955 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00001104 BTC.

EGO Profile

EGO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. EGO’s total supply is 60,000,001 coins.

EGO Coin Trading

EGO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase EGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EGO must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

