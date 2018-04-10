Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) Holdings Reduced by Eii Capital Management Inc.

Eii Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,366 shares during the quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 153,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,835,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.20. 449,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,428. The stock has a market cap of $4,477.37, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.74. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $175.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.14 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 26.20%. equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

HIW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $51.00 price objective on Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

