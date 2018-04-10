Eii Capital Management Inc. Acquires 47,596 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 177.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,596 shares during the period. Equity Residential comprises approximately 2.0% of Eii Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 2,976.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the third quarter worth $135,000. Zions Bancorporation grew its position in Equity Residential by 3,348.4% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David S. Santee sold 5,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $325,168.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Parrell sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $427,913.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,077 shares of company stock valued at $819,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQR has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $69.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $61.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $66.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.82.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.70. 3,068,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,585. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $23,213.09, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.97 and a 1 year high of $70.46.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $630.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.83 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.01%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,611 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

