Eii Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 27,875 Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.73. 846,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,772. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $7,189.89, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $240.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Ladenburg Thalmann set a $43.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

In other news, CFO William J. Clifford purchased 54,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,801,998.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 320,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,582,242. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Carlino purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,388,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,255,006.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

