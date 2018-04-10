Einsteinium (EMC2) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.05 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and Poloniex. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $37.31 million and $1.05 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.01668710 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007722 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00017588 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00026993 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 216,764,186 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is not possible to purchase Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

