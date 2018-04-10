Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.69 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.50 or 0.00481152 BTC on major exchanges. Elastos has a total market cap of $161.35 million and $12.69 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002940 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00754137 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00179722 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00038956 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00061212 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos’ total supply is 33,379,033 coins and its circulating supply is 4,964,975 coins. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is not currently possible to buy Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

