Eldorado Gold (ELD) PT Lowered to C$1.30 at Eight Capital

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective dropped by Eight Capital from C$1.60 to C$1.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 23rd. Eight Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ELD. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Desjardins downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.10.

Shares of ELD traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$1.23. 3,056,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,874. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.03 and a 12 month high of C$5.13.

In other Eldorado Gold news, insider Timothy Francis Garvin purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.23 per share, with a total value of C$110,700.00.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration, development and mining company. The Company’s geographical segments include Turkey, Brazil, Greece, Romania and Other. The Turkey segment includes the Kisladag and the Efemcukuru mines and exploration activities in Turkey. The Brazil segment includes the Vila Nova mine, the Tocantinzinho project and exploration activities in Brazil.

