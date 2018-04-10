Electra Price Tops $0.0007 (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Electra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electra has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. Electra has a total market cap of $17.72 million and $169,148.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015961 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014802 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 25,088,637,278 coins and its circulating supply is 24,221,480,725 coins. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electra is an PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the NIST5 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinsMarkets. It is not possible to buy Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

