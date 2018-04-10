Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.50 Million

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $16.50 million and approximately $887,258.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrify.Asia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002915 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00765768 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014626 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00039726 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00176385 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00064195 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,747,052 tokens. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia.

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not presently possible to buy Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

