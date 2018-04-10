Electrolux (ELUXY) & iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Electrolux (OTCMKTS: ELUXY) and iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Electrolux and iRobot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrolux 4.73% 33.29% 6.71% iRobot 5.77% 12.62% 9.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Electrolux shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of iRobot shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Electrolux shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of iRobot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Electrolux and iRobot, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrolux 0 1 0 0 2.00 iRobot 1 6 2 0 2.11

iRobot has a consensus target price of $67.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.46%. Given iRobot’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iRobot is more favorable than Electrolux.

Dividends

Electrolux pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. iRobot does not pay a dividend. Electrolux pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electrolux and iRobot’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrolux $14.31 billion 12.59 $673.40 million $4.66 13.37 iRobot $883.91 million 2.12 $50.96 million $1.77 37.82

Electrolux has higher revenue and earnings than iRobot. Electrolux is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iRobot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Electrolux has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iRobot has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iRobot beats Electrolux on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electrolux

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & Small Domestics Appliances; and Professional Products. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, and other small domestic appliances for consumers. It also provides professional products, including food-service equipment for hotels, restaurants, and institutions, as well as laundry equipment for apartment-house laundry rooms, launderettes, hotels, and other professional users. In addition, the company offers hobs, ovens, and hoods for households and professional kitchens; tumble dryers; and water heaters and heat pumps, as well as consumables, accessories, and services. It provides its products under the Electrolux, AEG, Zanussi, Frigidaire, Anova, and Westinghouse brands. The company sells its products to retailers, buying groups, independent stores, and professional users. AB Electrolux (publ) was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair. The company sells its robots through various distribution channels, including chain stores and other national retailers, its online store, and value-added distributors and resellers. iRobot Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

