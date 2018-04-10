Electroneum (ETN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $655,098.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $141.10 million and approximately $655,098.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00020415 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005787 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001513 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 6,672,336,238 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is the first cryptocurrency that is designed around mobile ubiquity. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

