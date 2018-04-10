Elementrem Price Tops $0.0155 on Major Exchanges (ELE)

Elementrem (CURRENCY:ELE) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, Elementrem has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One Elementrem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and HitBTC. Elementrem has a market capitalization of $404,131.00 and $336.00 worth of Elementrem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002932 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00746777 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00180175 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00038618 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00055285 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Elementrem

Elementrem’s genesis date was July 5th, 2016. Elementrem’s total supply is 26,065,248 coins. Elementrem’s official website is www.elementrem.org. Elementrem’s official Twitter account is @elementrem.

Elementrem Coin Trading

Elementrem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Elementrem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elementrem must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elementrem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

