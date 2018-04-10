Elite 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,441.00 (1337)

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded up 38.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Elite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. Elite has a market cap of $3.18 million and $3,441.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elite has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00038554 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054325 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013158 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00087861 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00022805 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00037473 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00434430 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Elite

1337 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 28,961,644,717 coins and its circulating supply is 26,159,291,602 coins. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elite’s official Twitter account is @1337CoinUpdates. Elite’s official website is www.1337coin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “1337 coin was created as an experimental Proof-of-Stake coin, with high rewards and inflation control system. It's a fun driven cryptocurrency that develops games for users and plans to be used as an ingame currency for online games. “

Buying and Selling Elite

Elite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Elite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elite must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elite using one of the exchanges listed above.

