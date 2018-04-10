Elixir (ELIX) Price Tops $0.15

Elixir (CURRENCY:ELIX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 1:00 AM ET on March 18th. Elixir has a total market cap of $4.86 million and $14,022.00 worth of Elixir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elixir token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002299 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, CoinExchange and EtherDelta. During the last week, Elixir has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002929 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00751678 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00181570 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00038422 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00055295 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Elixir Profile

Elixir launched on September 2nd, 2017. Elixir’s total supply is 31,433,424 tokens. The official website for Elixir is elixirtoken.io. Elixir’s official Twitter account is @elixtoken. The Reddit community for Elixir is /r/elixirtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elixir is an Ethereum-based token created for lending services. It analyzes financial transactions and rewards borrowers for paying a loan installment on time. As so, Elixir is mined through transfers between pairs of addresses. In the lending service, these pairs of addresses will correspond to parties completing financial agreements. “

Elixir Token Trading

Elixir can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, CoinExchange and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy Elixir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elixir must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elixir using one of the exchanges listed above.

